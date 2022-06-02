Indore: Weeklong free yoga camp at DAVV from June 15

June 21 International Yoga Day |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As in the previous years, a weeklong free yoga camp will be organised by the School of Yoga, an entity of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, from June 15. People from all walks of life participate in the camp organised to mark ‘International Yoga Day’.

Head of the department SS Sharma said, “The camp is a huge success and is organised in response to people’s demand.” He said ‘yoga asanas’ would be taught in a scientific manner at the camp and that they would teach asanas which were medically beneficial to people.

“For those who couldn’t pursue yoga certificate courses due to a monetary issue, the camp is a good opportunity to learn the basic yoga asanas,” he added. Although the camp is free of cost, those wishing to obtain a certificate of participation can do so by paying a registration fee of Rs 100.

The last date for registering for the camp is June 13.