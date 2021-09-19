Madhya Pradesh: Indore School of Social Work webinar on women empowerment

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Notions of compromise and sacrifice that are ingrained in women often suppress them and they cannot even take advantage of opportunities, so there needs to be more work for women empowerment in the country.

This was concluded at the one-day national webinar on “Women Empowerment” organised by Indore School of Social Work (ISSW), Indore on Saturday.

Speakers from various fields addressed the online seminar, highlighting the pro-women policies implemented in the country,

“From banning instant triple talaq and making it a criminal offence, defining the nation’s first menstrual hygiene protocol are some essential steps taken by the government and we must take them ahead by spreading awareness,” Victor Pal, professor, Christ University, said.

He cited amendment in the Medical Termination Pregnancy Act of 1971, giving women reproductive rights over their bodies and increasing the foetal gestation period from 20 to 24 weeks.

Navni Parihar, a television and film actor, quoted the importance of self-help groups and the needs of rural women in India.

“Government is welcoming more women recruits in the NCC, but the message must still go out to rural women,” she said.

Dr Deepali Mathur from Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya, Sonepat threw light on the condition of women of Haryana region and lack of implementation of government schemes.

The webinar was attended by 562 participants from many states across the country. All the speakers of this event were former students of this college.

