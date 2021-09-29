e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 12:37 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Indore Municipal Corporation demolishes rickety building despite political pressure

They made IMC removal gang to talk to some BJP leaders over phone who asked civic body officials not to demolish it.
Staff Reporter
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Removal gang of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), which had gone to demolish a 80-year-old residential building in Sanyogitaganj area but had returned following pressure from BJP leaders, went again and knocked down the dilapidated building on Tuesday.

Of late, a portion of the residential building owned by a builder Satish Gupta had collapsed. Following the information, IMC removal gang reached the area to demolish the building but tenant protested against demolition drive.

Though IMC officials were convinced that the building was dilapidated and a threat to human lives, they returned without demolishing it.

When municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal came to know about the incident, she directed removal gang to demolish the building no matter what.

Eventually, the removal gang returned to the area and razed the building.

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 12:37 AM IST
