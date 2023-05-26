 Madhya Pradesh: Indore Gaurav Diwas, Mayor inaugurates Jal Mahotsav program
Free Press JournalUpdated: Friday, May 26, 2023, 01:15 PM IST
article-image
Jal Mahotsav Programme | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav inaugurated the Jal Mahotsav programme at Gandhi Hall as part of the Indore Gaurav Diwas celebrations.

In the programme, the artists presented Indore's water anthem and dance on water conservation. Also, at the end of the programme, everyone was administered the oath of water conservation by the mayor.

Mayor Bhargav said that Maa Ahilya is not only the pride of Indore but also of the state and the country, therefore it has been decided to celebrate Indore's Gaurav Diwas on May 31, the birth anniversary of Maa Ahilya.

IDA to organise programme for start-ups

To mark the occasion, Indore Development Authority (IDA) will organise a programme to boost start-ups and IT in the city on May 31.

