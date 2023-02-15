e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Indore district tops in use of solar panels

Madhya Pradesh: Indore district tops in use of solar panels

In the last forty-five days, at least 150 consumers of the city have installed solar panels on their premises and rooftops, he said.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 11:26 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): At least 150 more consumers have installed solar panels in the district in the last one and a half months, taking the total number to 4,300. With this, Indore district has become the top district in the state in using solar panels.

Discom MD Amit Tomar said that the trend towards solar energy is increasing in Indore, especially in Bypass, Super Corridor and surrounding areas.

In the last forty-five days, at least 150 consumers of the city have installed solar panels on their premises and rooftops, he said.

“Now the number of people consuming ‘self-generated’ electricity from these solar panels in the city has reached 4,300. In the 15 districts under Discom, the figure has reached 7250,” said officials.

After Indore, 900 have installed solar panels in the Ujjain district, 400 in Dhar district, 305 in Ratlam district and 245 in Khargone district.

MD Tomar informed that at present people are generating 80 MW of power in the Discom area.

Solar panels are running on the roofs of government buildings, garbage stations, shops, offices, schools, colleges, hospitals and campuses as well.

“The reason for the increasing trend towards green energy is to reduce the current electricity bill and to promote the great feeling of producing one’s electricity,” said Tomar.

The amount the consumer spends to install solar panels gets recovered within three to four years, he added.

What solar panels consumers say

Bill amount decreased effectively

Four kilowatt panels have been installed. Earlier the average bill used to come to Rs 3,500, but now it is much less.

Shubham Moy

Resident of Royal Krishna

Indore

Bill amount has become half

I live in a two-storey house with air conditioners running during the summers. The bill amount has just halved. I have saved much with solar panels.

Sachin Kumar Sahu

A resident of Silicon City

Read Also
Indore: Products prepared from agro-based waste draw attention at G20 Agriculture Deputies' Meeting
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore Sports Update: 25th National Deaf Senior tourney begins

Indore Sports Update: 25th National Deaf Senior tourney begins

Indore: IMC razes illegal colonies

Indore: IMC razes illegal colonies

Indore: Bid to improve city’s AQI

Indore: Bid to improve city’s AQI

Indore: Educationist gives six Ps formula for success

Indore: Educationist gives six Ps formula for success

Indore: Avi shares tips at NCPCR's Pariksha Parv 5.0

Indore: Avi shares tips at NCPCR's Pariksha Parv 5.0