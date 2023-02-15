Madhya Pradesh: Indore district tops in use of solar panels

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): At least 150 more consumers have installed solar panels in the district in the last one and a half months, taking the total number to 4,300. With this, Indore district has become the top district in the state in using solar panels.

Discom MD Amit Tomar said that the trend towards solar energy is increasing in Indore, especially in Bypass, Super Corridor and surrounding areas.

In the last forty-five days, at least 150 consumers of the city have installed solar panels on their premises and rooftops, he said.

“Now the number of people consuming ‘self-generated’ electricity from these solar panels in the city has reached 4,300. In the 15 districts under Discom, the figure has reached 7250,” said officials.

After Indore, 900 have installed solar panels in the Ujjain district, 400 in Dhar district, 305 in Ratlam district and 245 in Khargone district.

MD Tomar informed that at present people are generating 80 MW of power in the Discom area.

Solar panels are running on the roofs of government buildings, garbage stations, shops, offices, schools, colleges, hospitals and campuses as well.

“The reason for the increasing trend towards green energy is to reduce the current electricity bill and to promote the great feeling of producing one’s electricity,” said Tomar.

The amount the consumer spends to install solar panels gets recovered within three to four years, he added.

What solar panels consumers say

Bill amount decreased effectively

Four kilowatt panels have been installed. Earlier the average bill used to come to Rs 3,500, but now it is much less.

Shubham Moy

Resident of Royal Krishna

Indore

Bill amount has become half

I live in a two-storey house with air conditioners running during the summers. The bill amount has just halved. I have saved much with solar panels.

Sachin Kumar Sahu

A resident of Silicon City

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)