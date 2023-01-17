Madhya Pradesh: Indore-Delhi morning flights cancelled

Representative Image/ Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There’s bad news for those who had booked the morning flight between Indore and New Delhi.

Owing to the air exercise of the Air Force in New Delhi ahead of the Republic Day, the morning flights operated by Air-India and IndiGo from the city to New Delhi between January 19 and 24 and January 26 stand cancelled.

TK Jose, chairman of MP Chapter of Travel Agents’ Federation of India (TAFI) said on Monday that Air India’s morning flights operated from Mumbai to the city and from here to New Delhi will remain cancelled between January 19 to 24 and again on January 26. Similarly, IndiGo’s morning flight will also be cancelled on these dates.

This has been decided as the airspace of New Delhi will remain closed between 9 am and noon for air exercise by the IAF for the forthcoming Republic Day.

In view of the Republic Day celebrations, Delhi airport management has also issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) announcing the closure of the airspace from between January 19 and 24 and January 26. During these dates and time, the IAF aircraft will rehearse for the air show scheduled on January 26 and hence no civil aircraft will be allowed to land or take off.

In the same sequence, Air India has also decided to cancel its Mumbai-Indore-Delhi flight (AI-635) operating during this time. This flight reaches the city from Mumbai at 8.45 am and touches down at Delhi at 9.35 am. Similarly, indigo also operates a flight to New Delhi from here at 10.30 am. Both the companies have started informing passengers who had booked tickets in these flights. They have been given an option of refund or rebooking.

Jose said that, however, Air India’s return flight, which is scheduled in the evening in the New Delhi-Indore-Mumbai sector, will operate as per schedule.