Indore: 35 lakh consumers get subsidy of Rs 147.43 crore on power bills

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As part of Grah Jyoti Yojana of the state government, around 35 lakh eligible consumers got a total subsidy of Rs 147.43 crore on power bills Malwa-Nimar region last month.

These are the consumers who availed of electricity at the rate of Rs 1 per unit. A subsidy of up to Rs 554 has been provided to each eligible consumer.

As per the government scheme, consumers whose consumption of electricity is up to 150 units per month, are charged Re 1 per unit for the first 100 units and for the remaining 50 units electricity is charged as per prescribed rates.

The number of people availing the benefit of this scheme of government has been increasing in Malwa-Nimar region.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that around 21 lakh consumers in Indore division and 14 consumers in Ujjain got benefited from the scheme.

While the number of beneficiaries in Indore city is around 4.05 lakh, the figure is nearly 1.7 lakh consumers in Indore rural circle.