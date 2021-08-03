Madhya Pradesh: Indore Christian College to celebrate Kishore Kumar's birth anniversary tomorrow

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Christian College where singer-actor Kishore Kumar studied in the 1940s is going to celebrate his birth anniversary on Wednesday (August 4).

“The celebration at Indore Christian College, a much-awaited annual affair, sees new and old students regale the audience with songs and anecdotes of Kumar. It, however, could not be held last year due to the pandemic,” said principal, Amit David.

“This year, as Covid-19 cases have declined, we are going to celebrate Kishore Kumar's birth anniversary on August 4,” he added.

Many local singers attend the birth anniversary celebration at the college and sing his songs.

“The event is conducted on a grand scale. Teachers from other colleges and universities also attend the function,” said Tejprakash Rane, an alumnus of Indore Christian College.

The college management has sent invitation cards to prominent people of the city for the event.

Rane says that limited number of people will take part in the event this year owing to Covid-19.

Kumar, who was born in Khandwa in 1929, studied in the college between 1946 and 1948. He stayed in a hostel on the campus, before following his elder brother Ashok Kumar to Mumbai to make his mark in the tinsel town.

By the time Kumar died on October 13, 1987, he had become one of the most renowned singers in the country.