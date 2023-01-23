Madhya Pradesh: Indore brand shines in the world, says Chief Minister

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with people from different walks of life including a sanitation worker, traffic police personnel and an NGO volunteer lights the ceremonial lamp at Dhanyawad Indore programme at Rajbagh Palace on Sunday | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following the success of the PBD convention and Global Investors Summit (GIS), Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan thanked the people of the city, saying that their loving nature and laudable values had created a brand value for Indore, which is now powering the state’s development.

He was addressing Dhanyawad Indore Samaroh at Rajbagh Palace on Sunday.

“The Indore brand shines in the world. We will use it for the state’s development. Indore is the engine for the development and growth of MP now,” Chouhan said.

He added that Indore’s people have a nature that accepts everyone, values that make everyone their own and love that makes the hearts of even the hardest of people melt.

He said that Indore now also excels in greenery, is environment-friendly, and knows how to create wealth and health.

“There were two governors who came to see how Indore did it, and I see it’s due to the way Indore works,” Chouhan said. He highlighted the contribution of swachhata workers.

“Autos gave free rides. Stores in Chhapan Dukan gave free food to guests. The people in Indore… traders, students are to be credited for its development,” Chouhan said.

Citing Indore as a unique city in the world, he noted the motto of Indore as ‘Live and Let Live’. “People say Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, but Indore is a living example,” Chouhan said. He cited that PBD and GIS guests left Indore with teary eyes.

Giving an instance from his experience, Chouhan said, “A lady was landing in Indore at 3 am. She was scared before landing. However, when she left, her experience was so beautiful that she was addressing everyone as her brother and sister.”

Quoting the need for focusing on the environment, Chouhan appreciated Indore’s work in that direction.

Discussing investments, Chouhan said, “A total investment intentions worth Rs 15,42,514 crore were received. We are still getting calls every day.”

“I am 100 per cent sure that this nature of Indore will make it excel. Now, people are saying that Indore will also become the Health City of India; Education City and Start-Up City of the country,” Chouhan said.

“My soul urged me to thank the people Indore on behalf of every person of Madhya Pradesh, so thank you Indore!” Chouhan said.

