Indore Municipal Corporation worker cheated of her ornaments

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two unidentified youths cheated an IMC woman cleanliness worker in Tukoganj area on Saturday night. They duped her on the pretext of giving her a bundle of two lakh rupees and fled away with her ear tops and mangalsutra. Police have started searching for the accused on the basis of CCTV footage.

According to Tukoganj police, the incident occurred at Chhapan Dukan where 55-year-old Hirabai Varesa of Vikas Nagar was duped by the two accused.

The woman told the police that she was travelling in a city bus from the Municipal Corporation to Malwa Mill. Meanwhile, two boys sitting next to her asked her about the route to the railway station.

After a while, the two started to argue with each other and the woman intervened to pacify them.

This is when the duo said that one of them was carrying Rs 2 lakh cash in a bundle. One of the youths asked Hirabai to explain to the other youth the risk of carrying such a big amount and later they requested her to come along with them to Chhapan Dukaan.

Trusting them, the woman accompanied the duo and when they reached Chhapan the youths expressed their nervousness at having to carry Rs two lakh in cash. They asked the woman if she could exchange her ornaments for their cash to which she readily agreed to and the youth left after giving her the bundle. When the woman reached home she opened the bundle but was shocked to see pieces of rough paper underneath a torn piece of Rs 500 note that had been kept on the top of this bundle.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)