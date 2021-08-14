Madhya Pradesh: India needs smooth adoption of technologies developed in labs by industries: RRCAT director

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT) director S V Nakhe said that India needs a smooth adoption of the technologies developed in the laboratories by the industries/ startups to address many burning national problems including unemployment.

He made the above remark during an online workshop on “Creating Lab-to-Land Ecosystem: Challenges & Opportunities” organised jointly by IIT Indore and Incubation Centre-RRCAT on Saturday.

The workshop was aimed at bringing together researchers, engineers, industry experts, students, and scientist to create awareness about Lab-to-Land Ecosystem: Challenges & Opportunities in Indian context.

Dr I A Palani and Dr Ruchi Sharma from IIT Indore and Dr C P Paul from RRCAT were instrumental behind organizing the workshop.

During the inaugural address, Nakhe emphasized on the importance of such workshop to bring holistic change in the technology transfer ecosystem.

“These efforts are in-line with Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiatives of Govt of India and is a way for India to become developed nation,” he said.

Addressing to the participants, IIT Indore officiating director Prof NK Jain said that the world is being driven by rapidly evolving technologies and intellectual property hence, there is an increased demand of transformation of R&D from Lab-to- Land.

“We must have an ecosystem, where the challenges are overcome and the opportunities created through R&D are successfully adapted by the stakeholders into the new technology towards higher value addition, lower costs, better products, and resolving existing usage problems. Lab experiments and Innovation must be converted into socially relevant products and service, IIT Indore & RRCAT will jointly provide the Ecosystem for the benefit of the common man,” he added.

The resource persons included experts and veterans of their field. Prof N Ramesh Babu from IIT Madras imparted the importance of Industry-Institute Interaction for Technology Development, while Prof Prabuddha Ganguli, CEO, IPR Vision & Adjunct Faculty, IIT Jodhpur shared his wide experience on Transform, Translate and Transfer, "Thoughts to Tangibles". Prof. Prashant Salwan, IIM Indore explained the Business Strategies for Market Driven Product Ecosystem and Prof. B.V. Phani, IIT Kanpur guided the participants on the Challenges in Lab-to-Land Ecosystem.

The panel discussion on the topic “on Creating Lab-to-Land Ecosystem” brought out widespread awareness about the challenges of the journey from Lab to Land. More than 400 participants from across the country registered for this online workshop.

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 01:13 PM IST