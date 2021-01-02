Madhya Pradesh: In Ratlam, administration allows coaching centres to reopen with riders

Permission will be granted based on 20 square feet area for each student provision.

A transparent sheet will have to be provided in the coaching classroom between teacher and students. There will be a gap of an hour between two periods during which classes will be sanitised.

The order further said that every student and teacher will have to first undergo the RTPCR or (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction) tests. The coaching institute will first obtain permission from the parents in writing for sending to coaching class and all the guidelines of precautions for Covid-19 will have to be followed.

Every student and teacher will have to undergo thermal scanning and pulse oxy-meter tests every day.

Case will be registered under Section 188 of IPC against the coaching institute which flout the directions.