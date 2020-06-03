Madhya Pradesh: In Ratlam, 3 more test COVID positive, total active case in district 8

Ratlam: Three more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the district taking the total number of active cases to eight.

According to official information, a 27-year-old person, a resident of village Mawata of Piploda tehsil in the district was found positive and two persons, residents of Lohar Road, were also reported positive for deadly virus. Lohar Road patients are family members of the 70-year-old corona patient who passed away on Monday.

No new containment area has been created as Mewata village resident was directly taken to quarantine centre after returning from Ahmedabad and Lohar Road was already declared containment area two days ago following the death of 70-year-old corona patient.

As per information, the 27-year-old COVID suspect had returned to Jaora on May 27 from Ahmedabad and medical team quarantined the person at Jaora centre. The youth was shifted to GMC isolation ward after the receipt of positive report.

Two positive patients of Lohar Road have also been shifted to the isolation ward centre of GMC who are of the age of 62 years and 31 years respectively.

Official information informed that the condition of all the eight patients is stable. Total 41 positive cases have been detected here and 31 of them have been discharged after recovery while two patients succumbed. Meanwhile, sample reports of 37 suspects from the GMC situated COVID-19 laboratory came on Wednesday and all of them are negative.

‘Constant alertness needed’

District administration organised a meeting of representatives of the social service organisations for awareness during unlock 1.0. Speaking on the occasion, Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap said that the joint efforts against coronavirus have yielded good results so far comparing of other places. But he stressed the need for constant alertness amongst people and to take all the precautions.

District collector Ruchika Chauhan appealed to the representatives to convey people that in case of any symptom, immediate medical help should be sought. She said that during lockdown people fully followed the government directives and the same spirit is needed now. There should not be any negligence in social distancing and wearing mask. Representatives of Rotary Club, Lions Club, Sewa Bharti, Gayatri Pariwar also gave their suggestions.

45 fined for not wearing masks

District collector Ruchika Chauhan has informed that fine was imposed on 45 persons on Tuesday for not wearing masks in the city here.

An official press release said that 29 persons were found moving without masks on the roads and a sum of Rs 1450 was charged from them as penalty.

Sixteen persons were fined for not wearing masks at the shops and collected Rs 1600 as total fine from them. A person was charged Rs 2000 for violating quarantine directives. In Jaora too, 52 persons were fined for not wearing masks. Meanwhile, the district magistrate on Wednesday allowed auto-rickshaw and Magic van services subject to fulfilment of the conditions like not carrying passenger more than permitted numbers; everyone, including driver, will have to wear mask, proper and frequent sanitising of the vehicle and compliance of other directives.