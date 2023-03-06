Madhya Pradesh: In Dhar district, person who embraced Christianity booked for kidnapping, rape, religious conversion of minor

Representative Image

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): A minor from Nisarpur village in the Kukshi tehsil of Dhar district has filed a complaint against a person for kidnapping, rape, and religious conversion.

According to Kukshi police station in-charge Brijesh Kumar Malviya, police booked one Vikas Joshi, a resident of NVDA Colony, Kukshi village, under relevant sections of the IPC for abduction and rape, as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 2021.

Malviya stated that the victim in her police report that the accused abducted her under the guise of marriage and later took her to church to marry her. The accused then began pressuring her to convert. He even beat her frequently, and as a result, she had a miscarriage in the past.

The victim stated that she met Vikas about a year ago through social media. Vikas visited her in June 2022. The victim introduced Vikas to her family members, and the couple sought family approval for the marriage. Initially, complainant’s family members believed that Vikas was Brahmin, but later it was revealed that he embraced Christianity in the past.

Later, Vikas revealed to her that he does not practice Hinduism.

Following that, on July 13, 2022, he took her to a church in Barwani and married her. Vikas restricted her from visiting temples after marriage and even refused to apply Tilak. He began to put pressure on her to convert.

She got pregnant in August, according to the complainant. During the fight, Vikas kicked her in the stomach, requiring her to be admitted to Barwani Hospital. She was forced to abort her pregnancy.

After this, he forbade her from celebrating Karva Chauth-- a hindu festival. Vikas threw her out of the house one day. With no other choice, the complainant returned to her parental home. She attempted to save her relationship by remaining silent for six months, but she has now decided to take action against Vikas.