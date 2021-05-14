Madhya Pradesh: In a major respite, positivity rate goes down in Dhar district

Not only downfall in positive rate but increase in number of recoveries is also good sign for the district as 635 people got discharged from different hospitals and Covid Care Centres in last one week with highest 191 on May 12 and 138 on May 10.

When contacted district collector Alok Kumar Singh who looked relieved thanks to last week’s development in the district said the situation in the district improving day-by-day on every front.

“We have enough medicine and oxygen stock with good availability of good number of ambulances. Situation in district is under control and there is no shortage of funds. Entire district administration, health workers visiting every nuke and corner in the district and assessing the situation,” collector Singh added.

When contact chief medical and health officer Jitendra Chouhan admitted that district witnessed reduced in number of positive cases in the past few days. He said that district is getting around 500 oxygen cylinder and now oxygen requirement for treatment reduced to 80 cylinders per day as the number of serious cases reduced in the district,” Chouhdary said.