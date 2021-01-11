Madhya Pradesh: Illegal farmhouse of man involved in multiple crimes razed in Nagda

Nagda: The illegal farm house of DK Meena, an accused in multiple cases, was demolished on the directives of district administration on Sunday under the latter’s drive against land mafia.

The administrative staff reached the farm house of alleged land grabber DK Meena on Sunday at 7.30 am. His farm is located at State Highway-17 near Banbana Lake. In about four hours, the team razed Meena's farm house.

Meena had built a double-storeyed house on his farm and had set up two tin sheds. Tin sheds covered 2,000 square feet of area while the house was built on about 500 square feet. Meena raised concrete structures on agricultural land without seeking permission for land diversion and was using it for business purposes.

“If you wish, hang DK, but don’t break our house. The administration should have given notice before taking action,” Meena's mother said. The administration had called police from two police stations when the encroachment removal was on.

Nearly a dozen crimes against DK Meena: About 10 cases are registered against Meena in Nagda and Birlagram police stations. They include occupying government land and other private lands, slapping Patwari in tehsil office, threatening a journalist by entering his house, assaulting passers-by, driving in an intoxicated state and assault on life. During the proceedings, SDM Ashutosh Goswami, CSP Manoj Ratnakar, Tehsildar RK Guha and other officials were present.