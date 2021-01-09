Madhya Pradesh: Food and drug department conducts inspection in Nagda, collects samples from grocery store, dairy

Nagda: The food officials of the district took action again and collected food samples from three places; two from grocery stores and and one milk and ghee from a dairy. Inspection was conducted at the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) too as there were complaints about providing expired medicines to the patients recently in the dispensary.

According to the information received on Friday morning, district food safety officer Deepa Tatware, Prabhulal Dodiyar, drug inspector Dharam Singh Kushwah in a combined action completed the sampling process in Nagda. The team collected three samples of various brands of ghee and samples of garam masala and saffron (kesar) from Parshwanath Kirana located at Subhash Marg. Samples of sago (sabudana), sesame (til) and other products were taken from the well-known grocery store Bansi Brothers. Samples were collected from Pal Dairy too located at Laxmibai Marg. At all the places, the proprietors of the various establishments cooperated nicely with the food department team.

Medicines inspected at Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC)

Drug inspector Dharam Singh Kushwah inspected the medicines at the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation of Birlagram as there have been complaints recently that the officials there were providing expired medicines and medicines without batch numbers, to the patients. After inspecting the medicines, Kushwah instructed the concerned officials to look into the matter.

District food safety officer Deepa Tatware has confirmed both the inspection and the sampling. She said that the said action took place under the intensive investigation campaign being run by the district collector.