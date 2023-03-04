Madhya Pradesh: IIT Indore students to carry out research at RRCAT, MoU signed

IIT Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students of IIT Indore will carry out research at RRCAT soon, as a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT), Indore, and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Indore on Friday.

Dr Suhas S Joshi, director, IIT, Indore and Shankar V Nakhe, director, RRCAT signed the MoU on behalf of their respective institutes. The MoU was signed in presence of Dr Shovan K Majumder, chairman MoU committee and other scientists from RRCAT, Indore and Dr I A Palani, Prof in the Dept of Mechanical Engineering and other faculties from IIT Indore.

This MoU has been signed to facilitate PhD students, post-doctoral fellows, B Tech/ M Tech/M Sc students of IIT Indore to pursue research/projects at RRCAT in the advanced areas of science and technology. The MoUs is expected to result in collaborative research activities in the areas of mutual interest of both the institutes. Under the scope of this MoU, the researchers from both the institutes will be able to explore and carry out research work using facilities and expertise at both the institutes, namely, RRCAT and IITI. The duration of research work at respective campuses would be decided through mutual discussion by the research supervisors on either side.

Both parties also agree to initiate post-graduate and certificate courses on various specialised areas of scientific and engineering fields, with an aim to provide continuously updated knowledge supplemented by an extensive hands-on training on advanced and sophisticated facilities and thereby to scale up the skills and research & innovation resources towards the national requirements. The modalities, objectives, scope, roles, responsibilities, etc. of both the parties involved in such initiatives will be prepared with mutual consultation and with written agreement by both the parties.

As a first activity under this Mou, directors of both RRCAT and IIT Indore agreed to start a MTech programme on Applied Optics and Laser Technology.