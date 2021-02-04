Madhya Pradesh: IIM Indore to hold Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) aptitude test on June 14

Indore: Indian Institute of Management Indore is going to conduct aptitude text for admission in its after-school course five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) on June 14.

“The IPM AT will be conducted on June 14, 2021 (afternoon shift),” said IIM Indore adding that the institute website with other relevant information will be updated shortly.

Last year, the IPM test was postponed twice following Covid-19 crisis. However, the premier institute held the exams in August even when coronavirus infection cases were high as admissions to the five-year programme were at stake.

The IPM aptitude test is a national level exam held every year in more than 25 cities including Indore, Delhi, Mumbai etc.

Launched by IIM Indore in 2011, the IPM is one of the most sought after courses in the country. The programme has been accredited by the Association of MBAs, AMBA London. It is a creative programme meant for young students with managerial and leadership aspirations. Through the IPM, IIM Indore seeks to attract young students, and mould them as outstanding leaders through a world-class education.