Madhya Pradesh: IIM Indore has pact with 45 foreign institutions from 18 countries

IIM Indore | FP PHOTO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Management Indore has entered into collaboration with as many as 45 foreign institutions from 18 countries, including those in Europe.

The collaboration mainly emphasises on exchange programmes, academics, and research activities. A few are dual in nature wherein students from one institution are allowed to do certain modules from the institution with which it has a collaboration.

“We are rubbing shoulders with around 45 institutions from 18 countries including US, UK, France, Germany, Australia, Italy, Greece etc,” said IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai.

A closer look at the data available on the website reveals that 13 out of first 30 pacts are with b-schools in France.

European countries have been IIM Indore’s most preferred destination when it comes to inking pacts for exchange programme.

Rai said that IIM Indore believes that it is important for aspiring business students to gain both international exposure and international perspective.

“Studying in a foreign country is definitely an experience of a lifetime and every student should get an opportunity to try it out at least once during his or her academic career. It is exactly with this belief that this Student Exchange Programme has been instituted by IIM Indore. The programme provides an enriching academic experience to incoming students and at the same time its student community also benefits from the fresh trains of thought and new ideas that the foreign students have to offer,” he said.

Read Also Indore: Sarvdharms offer prayers for devotees killed in temple tragedy