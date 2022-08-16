Madhya Pradesh: I-Day celebrated with gaiety in the Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Like every year in the district, Independence Day was celebrated with gaiety this year too.

State's public health and family welfare department and district in-charge minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary hoisted the flag in the main function organized at the district headquarters. Thereafter inspected the joint parade.

During the inspection, collector Dr Pankaj Jain, SP Aditya Pratap Singh, and parade Commander (RI) Arvind Dangi were with him.

Dr Chaudhary read out the Independence Day message of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Followed by the parade, colorful cultural programs were presented by the school students.

Minister Dr Choudhary distributed prizes to the officers and employees and talented students who did excellent work in this function. In the parade, District Police Force women got first prize in the senior category.

Similarly, poklane operators Shivkumar Kol, Pappu Kumar Mahato, Sanjay Bharti, Mohd Syed Alam, Ramesh Kumar Kol and helpers Pramod Kumar, and Suraj Kumar Kol, worked tirelessly for safe water evacuation from the under-construction Karam Dam of Dhar were also felicitated.

Nitish Kumar, Amit, Jai Singh were felicitated by the minister Dr Choudhary by presenting certificates. Collector Dr Jain has approved an amount of Rs 10,000 each from the Red Cross.

Dhar MLA Neena Verma, district panchayat president Sardar Singh Meda, former CCB bank chairman Rajiv Yadav, district panchayat CEO KL Meena, additional collector Shringar Srivastava, municipal vice president Kalicharan Sonwania, other public representatives, corporators were present during the programme.