Bhopal: MP Nagar road construction; divisional commissioner serves notice to mayor

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress has demanded a special meeting of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) Parishad after the divisional commissioner served notice to Bhopal mayor Malti Rai with reference to BMC’s loss of Rs 85 lakh in cement concrete road construction in MP Nagar -zone-2, Bhopal.

It is a 17-year-old issue when Malti Rai used to be a corporator at that time. The BJP was in majority in BMC Parishad (council) so BJP corporators in the Parishad met on March 2, 2005. They had protested demanding cancellation of the tender even after 7.5pc less than the fixed rate but after some time, BMC had given a tender at 8.5pc more than the fixed rate for the same work to the same construction company on March 10, 2005.

The then Congress MLA Arif Aqueel had complained to Lokayukta on BMC’s loss of Rs 85 lakh due to the then 39 BJP corporators. Lokayukta had found all BJP corporators guilty and wrote to the divisional commissioner to disqualify them. The then Lokayukta Ripusudan Dayal had recommended the divisional commissioner to disqualify all the corporators.