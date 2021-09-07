Madhya Pradesh: Human skull found in woman passenger's luggage at Indore Airport

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sensation prevailed at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport Monday after a human skull was found in the luggage of a female passenger, sources said on Tuesday.

The woman passenger was stopped from boarding her scheduled flights and was questioned by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Aerodrum police station’s police officer.

According to information, a woman passenger, who is a Sadhvi, was to board a Vistara airlines’ flight for Delhi. During a routine checking, mortal remains including skull was detected. The airline's officials informed the CISF.

The woman was later handed over to Aerodrum police station. The woman told interrogators that mortal remains belonged to a Saint and she was going to Haridwar to immerse the ashes.

As airlines didn’t permit it, she handed over the ashes to one of her relatives and boarded another flight in the evening.

Police said no case was registered.

According to airline officials, passengers have to take permission from the Airport Authority for carrying mortal remains along with them. And, the mortal remains are only permitted to be carried in handbags; it can’t be carried in luggage bags, the airline officials said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 05:57 PM IST