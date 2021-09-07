Madhya Pradesh: Forest Mud Hill Run on September 19 in Indore; Vaccination certificate compulsory

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bringing adventure, joy, thrill, nature and health together, ‘Forest Mud Hill Run’ has been organised in Indore on Sunday, September 19, 2021. World of Fitness, Nehru Youth Centre Organization and Academy of Indore Marathoners have jointly organised the run.

Promoting the Prime Minister's Fit India Movement, fitness freak and Fit India ambassador Aarti Maheshwari will be heading Forest Mud Hill Run.

“The run is an adventurous challenge that aims to promote fitness, so we will start with challenges like obstacles in mud,” Aarti said. Further, participants will have to cross a brook.

“Then, begins the real ride testing endurance, smartness and survival skill of the participant in the forest run,” Aarti said. She added that the top runners will receive surprise gifts.

“You can relive your child-hood, get a natural facial and truly enjoy your day, while getting fit,” Aarti said. She added that only those, who have been vaccinated can register and participate in the run.

“Registrations are being done online and one must provide vaccination certificate for the same. This is being done to ensure safety of all the participants and avoid the possible chance of covid-19 spread,” Aarti said.

As shared, more than 100 participants from Indore, Pithampur, Betma and Dhar have already registered themselves for the exciting run.

