Madhya Pradesh: House of local journalist set ablaze over personal enmity

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Unidentified men set ablaze the house of a local journalist Akash Sharma in Tirupati Nagar on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The miscreants latched the door from outside and after pouring kerosene and camphor all around, set the house on fire. No one was hurt in the incident, however two vehicles parked on the premises and household goods were gutted.

The family members of the journalists had to rush to the terrace to save their lives. Their neighbours brought the fire under control and the police were alerted.

Police team arriving at the site seized kerosene, camphor and other material.

According to the information, journalist Sharma suddenly woke up around 1.30 am and found his house on fire. When Sharma tried to open the front door, he found it locked from outside.

Sharma and other family members rushed to the terrace to save their lives. Meanwhile their neighbours and others doused the flames. Two motorcycles, 2 bicycles of his children and many household goods turned into ashes in the incident.

Sharma said that the incident was a result of an enmity. In a complaint made with Neemuch City police station, Sharma has mentioned the name of a person of a nearby village for his alleged involvement in the incident.

When Neemuch city police station incharge, Karni Singh Shaktawat was contacted, he said, “The case is being investigated and soon the accused will be arrested.”

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 01:07 AM IST