Bhopal

Updated on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 09:50 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: CM to hoist Dharm Dhwaja in Raigon

On October 15, in every poll-bound constituency, BJP leaders will hoist Dharm Dhwaja.
Staff Reporter
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will hoist Dharm Dhwaja in Raigoan on Vijaya Dashami, which will be celebrated on October 15, said BJP bypoll management committee chairman Bhupendra Singh Thakur here on Tuesday.

The by-elections cover seven districts and 51 BJP Mandals.

The chief minister will hoist Dharm Dhwaja in Simarwada in Raigoan. State BJP president VD Sharma in Prathvipur will be present. In Barwaha, national BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya will hoist Dharm Dhwaja.

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 09:50 PM IST
