Madhya Pradesh: CM to hoist Dharm Dhwaja in Raigon

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will hoist Dharm Dhwaja in Raigoan on Vijaya Dashami, which will be celebrated on October 15, said BJP bypoll management committee chairman Bhupendra Singh Thakur here on Tuesday.

On October 15, in every poll-bound constituency, BJP leaders will hoist Dharm Dhwaja.

The by-elections cover seven districts and 51 BJP Mandals.

The chief minister will hoist Dharm Dhwaja in Simarwada in Raigoan. State BJP president VD Sharma in Prathvipur will be present. In Barwaha, national BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya will hoist Dharm Dhwaja.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 09:50 PM IST