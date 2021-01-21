Madhya Pradesh: Hotel Jai Bhawani clears dues; Sardarpur tehsildar makes a record of maximum revenue recovery

Sardarpur: The owner of Hotel Jai Bhawani that was sealed due to non-payment of diversion fee, has deposited the diversion fee. Apart from this Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district has made a record of maximum revenue recovery. Sardarpur tehsil was given a target of Rs 60 lakhs and till now Rs. 62,65,362 have been recovered which is the highest record of revenue recovery in Dhar district.

According to the information, Sardarpur tehsil was given a target of Rs 60 lakhs. Tehsildar Premnarayan Parmar, naib tehsildar Prakash Parihar, Shikha Soni, Hemlata Didor and team worked hard and has recovered Rs 62,65,362 which is four percent more than the target given.

Sardarpur tehsildar Premnarayan Parmar said that apart from the target Rs 2,65,362 recovery is pending and this amount too will be recovered soon.