Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan inaugurates Rozgar Utsav to bring about an Atmanirbhar MP

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday inaugurated Rozgar Utsav programme at Minto Hall, Bhopal to bring about an Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh.

Chouhan also felicitated selected youths and employers in the programme. He virtually interacted with one youth each from Dhar, Satna and Shivpuri districts, who have got employment.

CM Chouhan said, "During corona period, we had launched Rozgar Setu portal. So far, 1.44 lakh people have been employed in different sectors." Chouhan further said that youth are becoming self-reliant through employment fairs organised in the state.