Madhya Pradesh: Host NTPC Khargone win WR II IRSM badminton tournament

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): IRSM 2023 Badminton Tournament was organised by NTPC Khargone in its township area. The matches are to be held at Anandam, the badminton court and other related events at Mangalam. The event was held between April 21and 23. Teams from Korba, Sipat, WR II HQ, Lara, and Gadarwara joined the tournament. The programme started with an inauguration ceremony, heartily welcoming the teams from different power plants of the region WR II.

The programme was also streamed live for spectators from participating teams. The Badminton tournament was divided into categories such as ladies' single, men’s single, mixed double & team event. After a nail-biting competition in each category, team Khargone won in men’s singles, mixed doubles & team event. Sipat won the match in the ladies' singles. In the closing ceremony, teams were felicitated and appreciated for their three-day performance and winners were awarded.

Winners received trophies on the beats of Dholaks. BUH Khargone shared his experience and acknowledged the players and the dignitaries, who made the tournament successful. GM (O&M), GM (FM), and Head of Sports Council also shared their experiences at the event. The evening concluded with a gala dinner and cultural evening.

