Madhya Pradesh: Helping hands in Dhar give free food service for families hit by corona

Dhar: A social worker Rakesh Dodd and his team is delivering food to people in Dhar who are affected due to corona.

Hotel Fun and Food director Rakesh Dodd said, “We have been providing this service for a long time. We deliver food to nuclear families who are not able to arrange food if their family member contracts corona.”

Dheeraj Dixit is providing special guidance. Phone numbers of Shrijit Tomar, Ashish Bhakar, Liaquat Patel, Rajesh Kamdar, Dinesh Thakur and others have been provided including Councilor Bunt Dodd. If any person sends information to them, then we send a packet of free food to their home.

NRI in Barwani donates oxygen machine; his friend donates Rs 11K

A man from Barwani, who resides in America has donated an advanced oxygen concentrator machine for the treatment of corona patients in town. His friend, ex-joint collector Shobharam Patidar handed over the machine to the collector Shivraj Singh Verma. The donor requested that his name should not be made public and assured to contribute more for the noble cause.

Patidar donated Rs 11,000 to a social worker Ajeet Jain for providing free food to the attendees of corona patients in Covid Care Centre, Barwani.