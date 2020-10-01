Madhya Pradesh: Heinous crime against women reflect BJP's character, says Congress Leader Subodh Swami

Nagda: Congress workers set UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s effigy afire in Nagda to protest gangrape and subsequent murder of Dalit girl from Hathras.

District Congress acting president Subodh Swami said that incidents like Hathras case shake community’s conscience. Silence of leaders over the issue has fuelled anger in masses, he added.

Accusing the Yogi government of protecting criminals, he said that it was mum on Hathras gangrape. He said that though last rites are prohibited after sunset in Hindu religion, the UP government forced family to perform last rites at night.

Accusing Central and UP governments of being non-serious on crime against women, PCC member Anokhilal Solanki demanded resignation of CM Yogi Adityanath on moral ground. He said that the country was with victim’s kin till they get justice.

AJJAKS wants severe punishment for accused

Garoth: Members of Madhya Pradesh SC/ST Officers and Employees Association (AJJAKS) have condemned Hatras gangrape case and demanded severe punishment for accused. Association members here in Garoth submitted memorandum to naib tehsildar Pankaj Jaat addressing the President of India.

Candle march held

Hatpipliya: A candle march was taken out by Valmiki Community and youth in memory of Hathras gangrape case victim and demanded strict action against accused. Rajveer Singh Baghel, Ashok Patel, Bansi Manohar Bhatia, Shyam Jamodia, Pappu Balani, Aaron Mansuri, Kanha Mistry, Bunty Garothia, Munna Das Bairagi, Kanha Saliwal, Aman Mansuri and others were present.