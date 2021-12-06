Madhya Pradesh: Health of 150 people checked in heart disease camp

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Khargone on Saturday hosted a day-long free heart disease and health counselling camp at Chawla City Center Bistan Road Khargone.

A total of 150 people were examined and treated free of cost in the camp from 11 am to 7.30 pm.

Free screening of blood pressure, blood sugar, ECG of people was done. Indore's doctor Shirish Dhoble, MS, Surgeon, and their team treated the patients and listened to their problems.

They counselled the patients after reviewing their medical history.

Indore's cardiologist Dr Shirish Dhoble told that the human body runs its life only by the regular beats of the heart. Like a balloon, any serious heart disease requires special care and treatment.

Dr Dhoble advised the youth to quit smoking and reduce the intake of salt.

He said that everyone must go for morning walk and use green vegetables.

Dr Shakeel along with Subhishi Hospital, Sai Samarth Hospital and his team tested blood sugar, blood pressure, oxygen level, weight, and conducted ECG of the patients.

MLA Ravi Joshi said that epidemic like corona has made the general public conscious about taking care of their heart. The hectic life of city, pollution and food has affected the health of the people. Today heart related tests and consultations have become very expensive.

Chamber of Commerce and Industries chairman Kailash Aggarwal, vice president Narendra Singh Chawla, acting president Kanhaiya Lal Mahajan, Dwarkadas Mahajan, Jainudwin Badshah of Congress accorded floral welcome to the guests.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 12:23 AM IST