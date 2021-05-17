Madhya Pradesh: Health department now focuses on jab job for 18 to 44 after extra breather in Covishield doses

Indore: After the government's announcement to give more time between the first and second doses of Covishield, the stressed out vaccination team will get a breather and can now concentrate on vaccinating people between 18 and 44 years.

“We have increased the number of sites from 35 to 65 for those above 18 years. This age group shares 40 percent of the population and about 15 lakh people need to be vaccinated in this age group, we are trying to intensify the drive for them,” District Immunization Officer Dr Pravin Jadia said.

He also informed that they have started vaccinating the people above 45 years with the first dose.

“We have received a fresh lot of COVISHIELD. We have stopped the first dose of COVAXIN for now due to shortage of the same,” the immunization officer said.

Over 13000 vaccinated on Monday

As many as 13,730 people were inoculated on Monday, including 6,495 people above 18 years and 3,176 above 45 years with the first dose and 1,794 were vaccinated with the second dose above 45 years and over 1,800 above 60 years were vaccinated.