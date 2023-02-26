Madhya Pradesh: Health benefits of consuming Indian Superfood-Millets shared in Manawar

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): As part of the state-wide "Shree Anna Mahotsav," a five-day workshop on "Shree Anna: Millets- the Indian Superfood" concluded on Saturday at Government College Manawar. The workshop was organised as part of the World Bank Project's academic excellence activities.

During the opening session, chief guest Professor Divya Mandloi discussed the various health benefits of eating Indian superfoods—millets.

Millets are gluten-free and good for the digestive system, so incorporating them into one's diet can help improve health. During the third and fourth days, at least 120 types of millets-based recipes, nutritious grains, and MP cultivation were also shared.

Mandloi informed students about various millets crops, their classification, nutritional benefits, and a millets-related festival in the final session.

Finally, College principal RC Pantel thanked the guests for educating students about the importance of indigenous millets for holistic health. College professor Ashok Baghel, GS Vaskel, Manoj Patidar, Ajay Solanki, I.Q.A.C. In-charge Dr IS Sastya and other staff also present. Dr Pooja Sharma led the workshop, and co-convener Ritu Mathuriya proposed a vote of thanks.

