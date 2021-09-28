Madhya Pradesh: Head-on collision at Jaam Gate, eight injured

Mhow (Madhya Pardesh): Two cars of picnickers collided near Mataji temple gate at Jaam Gate, about 30 kilometres from Mhow on Sunday evening.

Three boys and five girls were injured in the incident. Six of them were taken to Mhow Civil Hospital while two were taken to a private hospital. Looking at their injuries, both hospitals referred all eight to Indore.

Sub-inspector BS Bamaniya of Badgonda police said that car no MP07 CD 3040 was going from Jaam Gate to Mhow while another car no MP13 CC 4125 was coming from opposite side just after sunset. As both cars were at high speed, drivers could not control their respective vehicles and they collided head-on.

He said that Sakshi of Indore, Akansha of Gwalior, Vaishali of Indore, Priya Tripathi of Indore, Jyoti Jadone of Indore, Akhilesh of Tillor, Rajat of Indore and Satyam Kumar of Indore were injured in the incident. He added that all of them are college students, studying in various colleges.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 02:20 AM IST