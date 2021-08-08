Madhya Pradesh: Haven’t applied for CET yet? Act now!

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students who wish to pursue self-finance courses offered by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) but have not yet applied for the Common Entrance Test (CET) should act now!

Monday is the last day to register for CET, which is a gateway for admission to as many as 41 courses offered by 16 teaching departments. Registrations for CET had begun on July 20 and will continue till August 9. According to information, more than 15,500 students have applied for CET-2021, so far. The entrance examination will be conducted on August 31 for filling as many as 2,515 seats in 41 courses.

The courses have been divided into three groups—Group A, Group B and Group C. There are 1,145 seats in Group A, while Group B and Group C consist of 830 and 540 seats, respectively. CET is a national-level exam which is conducted in different cities across the country. Centres for CET have been set up in 22 cities in the country. This year, DAVV has reduced the number of test centres outside the state and increased the number of centres in the state.

Counselling for non-CET courses

Counselling for admission to courses conducted by more than two dozen departments where admission does not require a CET score will be held from Tuesday.

Counselling will be held at the departmental level for admission to as many as 72 courses, including Certificate, Diploma, P-G Diploma, U-G and P-G. For the first time, the university has added certificate and diploma courses to the non-CET process. Counselling will be held from August 10 to August 14. Counselling for MA (Mathematics) was scheduled for August 11, but the mathematics department has already conducted the process and released the provisional admission list on the DAVV website. Meanwhile, the School of Economics has released the admission merit list for MA (Economics).