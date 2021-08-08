Madhya Pradesh: Adopting early childhood lens to help improve neighbourhoods

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Smart City Development Limited, under the ‘Nurturing Neighbourhoods Challenge’, organised a drawing competition for kids below 6 years of age on the weekend at South Rajmohalla Garden. ISCDL CEO Rishav Gupta was the chief guest of the programme.

Smart City officials said the programme was organised under the Smart City project that comes under the ministry of housing and urban development.

Over 150 kids of age below 6 years participated in the programme. Gifts were distributed to all the participants.

Officials said that kids who had excelled in drawing also got appreciation from the Smart City officials and their names were called out aloud as a mark of appreciation.

In the programme, parents of the children were also present for whom special sitting arrangements were provided for the duration that their wards were busy making the drawings for the competition.

Counselling session held for caretakers

§ A counselling session was also organised for the parents and guardians of the children in which the officials discussed the problems that parents faced in child-related matters

§ Also, the solutions to the problems were also discussed in the session and tips were provided to the parents to handle the child during several situations

5 parks to be developed

Under the programme, ‘Nurturing Neighbourhoods Challenge’, Indore Smart City will develop five parks—Arjun Singh Pura Slum Area Park in front of Lal Bagh; Nehru Park, Subhash School, South Rajmohalla and CP Shekhar Garden in the city where they will develop an atmosphere which will nurture children and others.

The Nurturing Neighbourhoods Challenge is a 3-year initiative hosted by the Smart Cities Mission, ministry of housing and urban affairs, Government of India, in collaboration with the Bernard van Leer Foundation and WRI India.

The Challenge enables Indian cities to adopt an early childhood lens in designing neighbourhood-level improvements that promote the health and well-being of young children and their caregivers. The selected cities will receive technical assistance and capacity-building to re-imagine parks and open spaces, improve access to early childhood facilities, adapt public spaces with early childhood-oriented amenities, and create accessible, safe, walkable streets for young children and families.

Plantation by Smart City

Smart City CEO Rishav Gupta and other officials also planted several saplings in the programme at the South Rajmohalla Garden under the initiative, ‘Har Ghar Ek Pedh’, started by Indore Municipal Corporation on Sunday till August 15.