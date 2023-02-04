Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior police arrests BJP leader in connection with drug smuggling from Ratlam

Representative Image |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Gwalior Police arrested a man in connection with an alleged drug smuggling case from Ratlam district in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Vivek Porwal (around 38 years old) and he is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader. The police arrested him from a shop in Dhodhar area, Ratlam district on Friday late evening.

Earlier on September 23, 2022, the Gwalior police had confiscated a large quantity of weed from a truck. The truck was going to Indore district in Madhya Pradesh from Dimapur city in Nagaland.

During investigation of the case, when the police interrogated the truck owner then it was revealed that Porwal had ordered the weed. On the basis of transactions and conversation, the police made him accused in the case.

Porwal was on the run for a long time

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Gajendra Singh Vardhaman said, "Three months ago, Mohana police station had taken a major action under NDPS act ( Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) in which they confiscated 1.9 quintals weed from a truck. Two accused were also arrested in the matter at that time."

"During the interrogation of the case, the arrested accused told the police that Vivek Porwal had placed the order by giving them money and they were carrying the consignment. The police had sent both the accused to jail them three months ago itself. Porwal, whose name was revealed during investigation of the case, was absconding for a long time and now the police arrested him from Ratlam." ASP Vardhaman said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.