Madhya Pradesh: Guddu Files Papers, Says Verma Is A Rogue Not Gentleman

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Former MP Prem Chand Guddu threw his hat into state assembly election arena from Alot assembly seat on Friday. He submitted his nomination papers as an independent to a returning officer in presence of hundreds of supporters.

Famous singer of Barod Naka -- Neha Singh Rathore -- too joined Guddu’s procession that later culminated into a public meeting at Vikram Club Maidan. Addressing the gathering, she took a dig at state government in Bhojpuri language.

In his speech, Guddu criticised the Congress for fielding members of same family from different tickets overlooking the claims of deserving candidates. He also credited Indira Gandhi for dismantling feudalism and abolishing the rights of Maharajas in the country.

Taking a swipe at Sajjan Verma, he said that Verma was a rogue and not a gentleman. Cases registered against him in Indira Gandhi’s era were still in record.

Targeting the BJP candidate, he highlighted lack of development in the area He commended minister Manohar Utmanwal and former union minister Thawar Chand Gehlot for development of the region.

