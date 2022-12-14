Madhya Pradesh: Gram Sabha to resolve local disputes after PESA implementation in Dhar

Dhar (Madhys Pradesh): After the Provisions of the Panchayats (Extension to the Scheduled Areas) (PESA) Act gets implemented in the state, gram sabhas (village panchayats) of tribals will be empowered to decide conflicting issues within the region.

In a recent incident reported from Sardarpur constituency, a woman working at fields was allegedly thrashed by two men following some dispute between two families on December 11. On being informed, a case was registered at Sardarpur police station. As per new rules, Sardarpur police has informed to Jolana gram panchayat Secretary regarding the incident.

TI Pradeep Khanna along with SDOP Ramsingh Maida reached Jolana Panchayat office on Wednesday and served a notice. Gram Panchayat secretary with help of dispute redressal committee would call both parties to resolve their disputes amicably. After resolution, Panchayat office would send a report to the respective police station in order to culminate the case.

SDOP Maida said that the PESA Act aimed to ensure self-governance through Gram Sabhas (village assemblies) for people living in the Scheduled Areas. It recognizes the right of tribal communities, residents of the scheduled areas, to govern themselves through their own systems of self-government. The act empowers resolution of the local disputes, prevention of land alienation and among others.

Read Also Indore: Stitching dreams and vrooming ahead in life at Jansunwai