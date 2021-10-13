e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 12:27 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Gram Rajasva Abhiyan soon to resolve farmers’ revenue issues

People will be made aware about the campaign through publicity in the rural areas.
FP News Service
Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-day Gram Rajasva Abhiyan is going to be launched soon to resolve all revenue related issues of the farmers. SDM Virendra Katare, interacting with the members of Crisis Management Group and media persons during a meeting at Janpad Panchayat, said that the campaign is being started to look into the work related to the correction of revenue records, conversion, division, demarcation and ownership. People will be made aware about the campaign through publicity in the rural areas.

“Survey is also underway with drone cameras in the populated areas of the villages. It will be convenient to get the lease of residential land and loans will also be made available from the banks. All revenue related issues will be addressed at the campaign and the farmers need not have to wander anywhere for their resolution. The farmers can take advantage of the campaign by paying the required fee,” said the SDM.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 12:27 AM IST
