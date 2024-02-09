Madhya Pradesh: Grain Mafia Robs Govt Of Crores Every Month In Bhikangaon | Picasa

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): The grain mafia is stealing government grain in Bhikangaon, costing authorities lakhs of rupees per month. The operation involves overloading trucks, stealing grains en route to designated places and selling them in collusion with certain officials. Khandwa Rack Point warehouse is the epicentre of activity where grains are loaded and then rerouted before reaching government warehouses.

This activity must be stopped immediately to ensure grain supply chain. According to recent reports, the situation is worrying as people are extremely afraid of the grain mafia. These criminals are openly stealing grain during the day by stopping vehicles in the middle of the road. Despite numerous complaints, it was alleged that the officials have been indifferent to the issue, causing public outrage.

In a recent incident, truck carrying PDS government rice was caught selling sealed bags of rice in Temla village. The response from officials has led to frustration, with BJP Antyodaya Samiti member Harish Chhipa expressing regret over the incident and vowing to escalate the matter to higher authorities.

SDM BS Kalesh has asked officer concerned to investigate the matter. Food Inspector Rajendra Solanki has been ordered to investigate the godown on Saturday. Similarly, Bhinkangaon centre in-charge Mohan Khade reported that a sealed bag of rice was missing from the truck and the driver brought back one open bag of rice.