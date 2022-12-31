Madhya Pradesh: Government takes control of valuable land in the middle of town in Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The administration on Friday took possession of around 22,780 square feet of valuable land near many important offices and bus stand in the middle of Khargone town.

In the joint action of the revenue, police and the municipality, action was taken to seal all buildings of the Mahila Sabha premises and took them under their possession.

Four classrooms and halls of the Child Welfare Committee, the dining room, another empty building and an additional building located in the Mahila Sabha premises were sealed and taken into possession. Apart from this, 14 shops built near the bus stand were evacuated and taken over.

SDM Omnarayan Singh informed that according to the guidelines of the government, the land taken in possession is valuable land and its value stands around over Rs 42 crore as per the government guidelines, while the actual market value of the land stands around Rs 56 crore.

SDOP Rakesh Mohan Shukla, municipality CMO Priyanka Patel, tehsildar Yogendra Maurya, police station in-charge BL Mandloi, naib tehsildar and revenue inspector were present during the proceedings.

SDM Singh added that a total of 22,780 square feet of land was allotted to Mahila Sabha for welfare work on Khasra No 141/2 for the first time in 1973 and for the second time in 1977 to destitute children's homes with certain conditions.

After this, in 2015, activities were stopped here due to the dilapidation of the building. The institution had also constructed 14 shops without permission which is a sheer violation of land allotment conditions.

Recently, on December 26, district collector Kumar Purushottam ordered Khargone SDM to take the entire land under government control. During the court hearing, the applicants accepted in a written reply that they have no objection if the government takes the land back.