Madhya Pradesh: Government schools to form School Management Committees on September 9

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): School Management Committees (SMC) will be formed on 9 September 2021 in all government and aided primary, secondary and combined secondary schools, following the instructions from director state education centre, Dhanaraju S.

The instructions stated that under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, SMC must be formed for better management of schools and implementation of educational activities.

“These committees play an important role in the multi-dimensional development of children with children's enrollment in schools, regular attendance, quality education and infrastructural works. In this regard, detailed instructions have been issued to the collectors of all the districts to ensure proper arrangements for the formation of SMC,” said the instructions.

The tenure of the committees to be formed in about 90,000 primary, secondary and combined secondary schools in the state is fixed for the next two academic sessions.

In SMC, there will be 18 members. The members will include parents of the children studying in the school; the headteacher of the school; the senior most female teacher; the panch/councillor of the local ward; and a woman panch/councillor of the other ward nominated by the sarpanch /president/mayor of the local body. Further, elected representatives will be involved and have control of the SMC.

The chairman and vice-chairman of these committees will be selected from parents of the students studying in the school.

The headteacher of the school will be a representative member and secretary of the committee. The powers of local management of the school have also been delegated to these committees by the government.

Dhanraju has urged the parents and guardians of students studying in government and aided schools to reach the school on September 9, 2021 and join SMC. SMC members will participate in the development works of the schools.

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 08:44 PM IST