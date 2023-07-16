Madhya Pradesh: Government Schemes Reviewed During DISHA Meet In Guna | FP Photo

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): MP Dr KP Singh Yadav chaired a (district development co-ordination and monitoring committee) (DISHA) meeting on Sunday. District panchayat president Arvind Dhakad, MLA Gopilal Jatav, BJP district president Dharmendra Singh Sikarwar, former MLA Rajendra Singh Saluja, MP representative Sachin Sharma and Ramesh Malviya also attended the meeting.

The progress of implementation of various developmental schemes and projects in the district, implemented by government departments was reviewed.

During which, schemes and plans related to PWD PIU, PWD, Public Health Engineering, Water Corporation, Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe, Food Department, Health, District Urban Development Agency, Education, Fisheries, Planning and Statistics, Electricity Department, Forest Department and National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) were pondered upon.

The chief medical and health officer (CMHO) was instructed to hold Patient Welfare Committee’s general committee meeting and prepare a proposal for essential materials needed for the hospital. The works under Jal Jeevan Mission were reviewed in the meeting and deadline set for completion of works by January, 2024.

The MP called upon departmental heads of the district to implement government schemes and the projects effectively. He also asked officers and authorities concerned to complete the construction of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) houses in a steady way.

MP also asked officials concerned to probe black marketing complaints received under public distribution system (PDS).

Collector Frank Noble A, SP Rakesh Kumar Sagar, forest circle officer Sarvesh Sonwani along with other public representatives and district officers were present.