Madhya Pradesh: Government Ready To Solve Problems Of Industrialists | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chaitanya Kashyap, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Minister of the state, has said that the Government is always ready to solve problems of every industrialist. The government is providing loan up to Rs 5 crore to MSME units without any collateral security. He was addressing the Malwa Entrepreneur Conference and Startup Conclave here organised by Laghu Udyog Bharti. It was organised at Silveria Hall of SGSITS.

A large number of young, female and male entrepreneurs participated in the programme. MSME Minister Chaitanya Kashyap and Director of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department and Managing Director of Small Industries Corporation Rohit Singh, State President of Laghu Udyog Bharti Rajesh Mishra inaugurated the Malwa Entrepreneur Conference and Startup Conclave of Laghu Udyog Bharti by lighting the lamp.

In the first session of the Startup Conclave, students from other universities including SGSITS College were registered for startup ideas. After that, a presentation was given by the first four startups, in which they were given detailed information about start-ups. A large number of industrialists from districts like Indore, Ujjain, Shajapur, Susner, Dewas, Mhow etc. participated in the programme.

While addressing the industrialists, MSME Minister Kashyap said that the government is always ready to solve problems of every industrialist. Industrialists will not face any inconvenience. Their every need will be taken care of. He said that many problems are already known to him for which necessary instructions have been given to officials and he also assured to solve new problems which have been brought to his knowledge on Saturday.

At the end, Minister Kashyap also inspected the work of the Incubation Centre located in SGSITS premises. During the programme, Minister Kashyap was made aware of the problems of industrialists, which included Narmada Capital Fund, property tax as well as other problems of Dal Mill Association and Bardari Unit.

In the programme, Director of Micro and Small Industries Department and Managing Director of Small Industries Corporation, Rohit Singh gave detailed information about subsidies and schemes given from time to time by the government for MSMEs. In which information on non-collateral loan up to Rs 5 crore as well as subsidy and other schemes was given. It was also assured that any industrialist can contact them any time to solve any kind of problem. Madhya Pradesh government is ready to solve problems of every industrialist, Singh said.