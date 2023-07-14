Madhya Pradesh: Goods Worth Lakhs Gutted In Textile Factory Fire

Representative Photo

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out in a Hanuman Sizing Processing Industry based near Lohar Mandi Gate in a residential colony in Alamganj area of Burhanpur district on Thursday night. Goods worth lakhs of rupees were reduced to ashes in the fire.

As precautionary measure, people living in adjacent buildings were evacuated as the fire threatened to spread. Thick black smoke enveloped the area but no causalities were reported.

Window glasses of many nearby houses cracked due to the heat. Fire brigade and rescue teams from Shahpur and Nepanagar brought the fire under control after several hours of efforts on Friday. Police force was deployed to prevent any untoward incident. Fire officer said that the cause of fire was yet to be ascertained.

Locals protested against owner for running factory in residential area. They demanded shifting of factory to some other place, in the interest of residents.

