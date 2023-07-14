Madhya Pradesh: Thieves Barge Into House, Walk Away With Jewellery Worth ₹10L | Representative Image

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): In a yet another theft, unidentified thieves barged into a house in Badnawar of Dhar district on Thursday night. They later carried an iron almirah to nearby agricultural fields and fled with precious jewellery worth lakhs.

As per reports, the incident was reported from New Colony in Kheda village at 2 am where around seven to eight unidentified thieves broke into house belonging to Bhartiya Kisan Sangh district president Harish Patel through windows. They locked Patel and his family in their respective rooms before committing the crime. They carried away heavy iron almirah to agricultural fields behind the house and reportedly made away with precious jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh and Rs 53,000 cash.

Patel said that some thieves decamped with jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh arranged by him for daughter in-law ahead of family wedding. Masked men, locked the bedrooms of the house, and searched the entire house for cash.

On being informed, TI Vishwadeep Singh Parihar and other policemen reached the spot and inquired about the theft. A case was registered and investigation was set into motion.

Notably, two theft incidents were reported from shops at Beru Khalia square and Sheetla Mata Bus Stand area on Thursday. Thieves made away with Rs 90,000 cash from fertilizer seed shop belonging to Ayush Rathore and Rs 10,000 from the shop of Praveen Prajapati.

