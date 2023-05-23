Madhya Pradesh: ‘GEM KI FAUZ KAREGI MAUJ’ in Sanawad

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): After the success of GEM Workshop, 2022, Khargone project has embarked upon the journey once again in 2023 with the theme ‘GEM KI FAUZ KAREGI MAUJ’.

The Girl Empowerment Mission (GEM), a flagship CSR initiative of NTPC Limited focusing on empowering, developing and uplifting girl child in the vicinity of NTPC projects and stations.

This year, 40 girl students studying in class 6 in government primary schools in different villages are participating in GEM Workshop, 2023. It is a four-week residential workshop wherein all girl students are staying in the beautiful Township of Khargone project.

They have been provided with uniforms, track suits, study materials and stationeries, toiletries, school bags et al. Food and medical care of students are being taken care of by Khargone Project. The four-week residential workshop began on May 1 and will continue till May 28.

Khargone collector Shivraj Singh Verma, during his visit to the GEM workshop recently highly appreciated the efforts of NTPC, Khargone in bringing a change in the lives of girl children of nearby villages. He interacted with all GEM, 2023 participants and taught them simple tips in solving Maths. He also encouraged them to have a goal in life and to study hard for achieving those goals.