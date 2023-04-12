 Madhya Pradesh: Gathering wheat spilled on road spells death for 4 in Sardarpur
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 02:15 AM IST
Picture for representation

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Four people were killed and one was injured after a speeding vehicle hit them on the National Highway 59 in Dhar district, a police official said on Tuesday.

The mishap took place on the Indore-Ahmedabad National Highway under the Sardarpur police station limits on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Devendra Patidar said the incident happened when Munna Lal, a farmer was transporting wheat in a tractor to Rajgarh Mandi. "During the journey a pallet broke and the wheat spilled onto the four-lane Indore-Ahmedabad highway," the ASP said.

"The farmer told his son about the incident following which his son along with others got down and started gathering the spilled wheat from the road. A speeding vehicle hit them. Four people died and one sustained injuries in the accident," ASP Patidar said.

Vehicle seized, driver taken into custody

Those who died were identified as Munna Lal (47), his son Navdeep (29), driver of the tractor Luv Kush (28) and one Himmat. The injured has been identified as Sandeep (26), a friend of Navdeep.

On receiving information about the accident, police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies for a post-mortem at a hospital in Sardarpur, the officials said.

He said that the vehicle which hit was seized and its driver was taken into custody. The police have registered a case into the matter and further investigation is on.

